Article Of Impeachment Introduced Against President Trump by CA House

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA), joined by Congressman Al Green (D-TX), introduced an Article of Impeachment (H. Res. 438) against President Donald J. Trump for High Crimes and Misdemeanors. Sherman circulated a draft Article on June 12 and has been conferring with colleagues and legal experts from around the country since then.

“I am pleased that Congressman Al Green has joined me in filing Articles of Impeachment against Trump. We now begin the effort to force the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on Obstruction of Justice and Russian interference in our election. As the investigations move forward, additional Articles of Impeachment may emerge.”