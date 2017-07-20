by Chef Randy

You’ve made mashed potatoes — but have you ever made “smashed potatoes?”

This is a great side dish for omnivores and vegetarians alike. It is also an easy recipe to make, but give yourself about 50 minutes to prep and bake. I like to prep the potatoes by boiling them, adding the olive oil, thyme and salt/pepper, place them on a baking sheet and cover until ready for the final 20-minute bake at 450 degrees.

Ingredients:

20 – 24 ounces new potatoes

2 tablespoons + 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil (divided)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking pan with parchment paper. Set aside.

In a medium pot of boiling water, cook potatoes until tender, about 15-20 minutes. Drain well and place potatoes in a large baggie. Add 2 tablespoons oil, garlic, salt and pepper and shake to coat potatoes. Pour potatoes onto a parchmentlined baking pan.

Use a potato masher to carefully “smash” the potatoes until flat but still in one piece. Drizzle with remaining tablespoon of oil and sprinkle with thyme leaves.

Place potatoes in oven and bake for another 20 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp. Serve immediately.