Stopping The Illegal Dumping at Goodwill

The Paper staff has been working with Goodwill (GW) staff to remove an eyesore. We first documented the problem and notified GW corporate. Here is our report on how we got the problem resolved. The OSS-Foothills Paper has been working with the CEO of Goodwill for the past 12 years, and the new CEO, Patrick McClenahan, was receptive to what we sent him.

The problem is that people are blatantly dropping off trash at night — and even during the day. Goodwill has its own trash trucks that are picking up weekly. The truck was undersized, however, and not able to pick up all the trash at one time. I wrote:

“It has got to be really frustrating to the staff and there is nothing that they can physically do. The dumpers seem to take pride in dumping under the “No Dumping” signs at the back of the shop. I may be wrong, but I do know that there is a $1,000 littering fine if they are caught dumping on a roadway. Is there a fine for dumping on private property? I know that the shop doesn’t own the land and that to get the landlord involved would not be productive.

I went over to look at your “No Dumping” signs. Take a look at the video cameras next to the donation doors. One has its dome smashed and the standard video camera is pointing at the roof with its wires missing (probably the entire camera.) Your sign saying that the property is under video surveillance just makes it a laugh to the dumpers. Corporate replied.

“Goodwill Southern California appreciates the local community’s donations to our Tujunga retail store. We take daily steps to ensure that these gently used donations are processed quickly and efficiently. We are working with local law enforcement and the community to find a solution to the illegal dumping of trash at our donation door. We thank the community for shopping at and donating to Goodwill, which helps fund our employment programs where we ‘Transform Lives Through the Power of Work.’”

The problem has now been resolved and with proper surveillance, will stay cleaned up. (Yes, Janelle, we did make a difference.)