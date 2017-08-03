Michael Feinstein Wows Them Again!

Last Saturday, July 29, Feinstein put down his conducting baton and picked up the mic for a “one night only” solo performance with the Pasadena POPS. For this swingin’ night under the stars, the “Ambassador of the Great American Songbook” sang hits from the kings of Swing: Bobby Darin, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett, and of course, Frank Sinatra. In typical Feinstein Fashion, concert goers heard plenty of hits like “L-O-V-E,” “I Left My Heart In San Francisco,” and “I’ll Be Seeing You,” along with some rare gems including a world premiere performance!

It was a really peaceful, tranquil evening as the Pops began its concert featuring the always energetic and ever-lively Michael Feinstein at the beautiful Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Gardens. The theme for the evening’s concert was entitled Sings and Swings, and leaned heavily on romance – perfect when one is attending with their lover at a venue under the stars with just a sliver of a half-moon peeking from behind the sun lit pearlescent clouds.

One of the highlights at the performance featured Jack Jones making a surprise appearance, performing a medley of tunes that ended with “To Dream the Impossible Dream.” He may be getting up there in years, but his charismatic performance and silvery voice earned him a standing ovation. This two time Grammy winner still has what it takes to be at the top of his game.