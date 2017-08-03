Twice-Baked Potatoes, Mexican Style

by Chef Randy

This is a hearty side dish stuffed into one tasty shell. Think of these as twice baked potatoes with a nice little kick! They are healthy, easy to prepare, and both vegetarian and gluten-free. What could be better? As with my Twice Baked Potatoes with a Twist, these may be made ahead of time and refrigerated until ready to bake.

Ingredients:

4 large russet potatoes

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup vegetarian, glutenfree refried beans (such as Old El Paso)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 tablespoon gluten-free ketchup (such as Heinz)

¾ cup gluten-free salsa (such as Pace Chunky Medium)

1 cup sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 cup Crema Mexicana (for garnish)

2 green onions (sliced thin for garnish)

Directions:

Position rack in center of oven and preheat to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Pierce potatoes in several spots with a fork. Rub oil over potatoes and place directly on rack. Bake for 45 minutes or until very tender. Transfer potatoes from oven to a wire rack to cool for 10 minutes.

Cut off the top quarter of the potato using a serrated knife. Using a spoon, scoop out potato, leaving a 1/4-inch-thick shell; transfer scooped potato to a large bowl. Set scooped out shell aside. Repeat with remaining potatoes.

Mash potatoes in bowl until smooth. Mix in beans, cumin seeds, catsup, salsa, and cheese. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon potato mixture into prepared shells. At this point, shells may be covered and refrigerated for up to one day if desired. Place shells on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake at 375 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until heated through.

To serve, garnish each potato with ¼ cup crema and a sprinkle of greens onions.