Grilled Corn and Sausage Kabobs

by Chef Randy

Brush down and clean your outdoor grill. It’s barbecue season! This recipe features fresh corn, fresh bell peppers, and Lightlife Italian Sausage. It is easy to make, looks great when taken off the grill, and is super tasty.

You can use my tomato-balsamic marinade or use 1/3 cup of your favorite bottled Italian salad dressing. Either way, this colorful, kid-friendly meal goes from prep to plate in about 35 minutes and doesn’t heat the kitchen at all.

Marinade Ingredients:

3 tablespoons Balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 clove garlic (minced)

½ teaspoon fresh rosemary (chopped)

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Kabob Ingredients:

2 large ears corn (shucked and cut into

2-inch pieces)

1 red bell pepper (cut into 1½-inch pieces)

1 green bell pepper (cut into 1½-inch pieces)

1 package Lightlife Italian Sausage (cut into 1½-inch pieces)

4 skewers

Marinade Directions:

Combine Balsamic vinegar, red wine vinegar, tomato paste, garlic and rosemary in a blender. With the blender on, gradually add the oils to the blender and process into a thick dressing. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Kabob Directions:

Preheat the grill to medium-high heat (400 to 450 degrees).

Thread corn, sausage, and sweet peppers on skewers. Brush kabobs with marinade. Grill, covered, for 10 to 12 minutes, turning and brushing occasionally with remaining marinade. Remove from grill and serve while still hot off the grill.

Tip: To reduce prep time, make the marinade the day before and until ready to use.