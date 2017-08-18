On Thursday, August 24 at 7 PM, Flintridge Bookstore & Coffeehouse welcomes scholarship and financial aid specialist Trevor Ramos for a presentation and discussion of the 2017 version of his book HOW TO GET FREE MONEY FOR COLLEGE: THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO SENDING YOUR KIDS TO THE BEST, MOST EXPENSIVE COLLEGES IN AMERICA FOR PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR.

It’s no secret that the cost of a college education is about the average cost of a single-family home in America: $258,000. If you don’t pay it all in cash, you and your student can get guaranteed loans with an average interest rate of 6% to 11%. This means that you and your student could easily have a combined student loan payment amounting to approximately $2,500 per month for 15+ years. After you finish paying off your loans, you will have paid an extra $70,000 to $150,000 in interest and penalties.

All this is not necessary. Ramos’ book HOW TO GET FREE MONEY FOR COLLEGE shows you step-by-step where the college money is and how to get it every year your child attends college, regardless of your income and assets. CPA David Ellis commented, “I just had a client call to let me know that his son was just given a $32,000 a year grant to attend USC – thanks to Trevor. This client is well above middle class in terms of income and property ownership.”

Trevor Ramos has helped over 200 families get free grants and scholarships (over 10 million dollars) to pay for college!

His secret to success came out of his own story. Ironically, he came from a family of teachers, but when it came time for him to think about going to college, his grades were so average it was obvious community college was his only option. But he wanted to go to a top, private college (Boston University) that cost over $50,000 per year. With a GPA of 2.8, he quit the football team and started focusing on his grades and SAT scores. He also became an expert in what goes on at the financial aid offices of colleges and universities.

Trevor’s goal was to get into Boston U., and to get it paid for so he wouldn’t graduate with almost $200,000 in student loans. What he learned was amazing and paid off for him — big time.

He got a full 4-year financial award valued at $178,000. It didn’t cover all the costs, but he was able to graduate with a degree in accounting owing under $35,000 for all four years! Ramos was so good at getting free money scholarships and grants that when he graduated his first job offer was to work for a financial planning company.

Trevor then became so focused and successful at finding the money to pay for a kid’s college education, he started a company that specializes in just that. That company is appropriately called College Funding Remedies.

He has made a career of helping parents and students learn the truth about college planning, what it takes to get accepted to the school of your choice and receive scholarships and grants without borrowing or using your retirement money.

For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at (818) 790- 0717. Flintridge Bookstore and Coffeehouse is located at 1010 Foothill Blvd., La Canada, CA 91011.