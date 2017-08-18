Nat’l Park Service Seeks Volunteers in Pomona

Pomona might feel far afield when it comes to the National Park System, but throughout September, rangers will be setting up locally for the L.A. County Fair. And they’re hoping several locals will join them.

The National Park Service booth at the fair will host a number of hands-on activities in the America’s Great Outdoor Area, such as demonstrating how to pack a backpack for a hike and helping people find their future favorite trails in the regions that surround the Los Angeles metro area. The America’s Great Outdoor area is hosted in collaboration with Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service, and CAL FIRE.

Volunteer training will be held August 20-24, 10 a.m. to noon at the fairgrounds. To sign up for either training or get more information, email or call Sarah Koenen at sarah_koenen@nps.gov or 805-370-2313.