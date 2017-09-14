Tujunga’s Snyder Joins U.S. Merchant Marine Academy

Shannon Glory Snyder of Tujunga was recently sworn in as a Midshipman in the U. S. Naval Reserve at the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) at Kings Point, N.Y. Snyder was nominated by Congressman Adam Schiff of California’s 28th Congressional District .

The United States Merchant Marine Academy is a federal service academy that educates and graduates licensed Merchant Marine officers. In addition to the rigorous academic and physical requirements for admission, applicants must be nominated by their Congressman or Senator.

It is one of five federal service academies, which include the Military Academy at West Point, the Naval Academy at Annapolis, the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs and the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut.

As part of her four-year education, Snyder will spend one year training as a cadet aboard ocean going vessels. USMMA is the only federal academy where students train on commercial vessels traveling around the globe.

For more information about the Academy, visit www.usmma.edu.