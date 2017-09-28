Croissant Sandwich

by Chef Randy

For a complete breakfast, I serve this with a side of country-style fried potatoes and fresh orange juice. For lunch, I serve with a side of pasta salad. ‘Nuff said.

Ingredients:

8 tablespoons prepared pesto (divided)

2 medium tomatoes (sliced)

Salt and fresh cracked black pepper to taste

2 avocados (peeled, pit removed, sliced thin)

4 ounces fresh baby spinach

6 large eggs

4 large croissants

Directions:

Carefully cut each croissant in half horizontally. Set the tops aside.

Spread 1 tablespoon pesto on the cut side of each bottom. Layer 2 slices of tomato on top of the pesto. Sprinkle tomato slices with salt and pepper to taste. Place one-quarter of the avocado slices on top of the tomatoes. Place one-quarter of the spinach on top of the avocados.

Using a large skillet, scramble eggs lightly over medium heat. Layer one-quarter of the eggs on top of the spinach. Repeat until all four sandwiches are ready.

Spread 1 tablespoon of pesto on the cut side of each croissant top. Place on the spinach and press down lightly to make sure the ingredients settle properly (you don’t want them to slide off!).