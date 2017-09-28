Robert Michael (Bobby) Lockwood, 70, died in North Hills, CA on September 15, 2017. A USMC-SS veteran, he served as a scout sniper in the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines. He was awarded the Combat Service Medal, along with many others medals and ribbons during his three tours served in Vietnam.

Bobby was born on July 10th, 1948 in Glendale, Arizona, to Donald and Jean C. Minzer Lockwood. He soon moved to Orange County, CA where he became a legend. Brave, loyal, and good to most. Bobby raised hell for more than 6 decades, enjoying motorcycles, guns, cars, and women until the day he died. Bobby was special and lived a life full of adventure. Always putting freedom first, never staying in one place too long, he touched many lives and always gave a hand to those in need.

A memorial will be held by childhood friend Pastor Phil Aguilar

at 1716 West Burbank Blvd, Burbank, CA on Oct. 4, 2017 at 7 pm.