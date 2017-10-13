James Stratton to Speak at LCFOG Luncheon

by David DeMullé

James Stratton, local author, former college professor and past recipient of both a Ford and a Danforth Fellowship, will speak at the La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild (LCFOG) 60th Annual Book and Author Luncheon, October 24. The luncheon will be held at the La Cañada Flintridge Country Club, 5500 Godbey Drive, La Cañada Flintridge.

Stratton will present his recent book, “Picture Business: LA Stories, Poems and Portraits” and his hot-off-the-press book, “100 Guilty Pleasure Movies.” Stratton, a teacher of creative writing and film history, English literature and critical writing was born in Ohio. He attended Kent University, Northwestern University, University of Wisconsin, Madison and Azusa Pacific University. Stratton has lived in Southern California for many years.

He is well known to many La Cañada residents as an author but also as a former public school administrator, most recently the Superintendent of La Cañada Unified School District.

One of OIC’s goals this year is to remodel the Urgent Care Center in the Lowman Building. The Urgent Care Center was originally built in a space to accommodate 15,000 children per year. Currently, more than 30,000 children are being treated in that same space! Enlargement and remodeling the current area will allow more children to receive the care they deserve and allow them to “Grow Well and Play Well.”

Caryl Pettit, a LCFOG member, has become a fixture at the It’s A Bargain Thrift Shop on the OIC downtown campus. She recently received recognition for having donated 3,000 hours to OIC. Pettit serves as liaison to CCG and keeps the Guild current on what goes on at the downtown campus. Several members of LCFOG donate their time in various capacities at OIC. Pettit is Ways and Means Chair for the luncheon event this year and she is assisted by Arlene Massimino, co-chair. LCFOG now consists of 22 members and, since the luncheon is a team effort, each member will share in the duties of planning and executing this annual event.

The luncheon is by invitation, and space is limited. If you are interested in hearing about author James Stratton’s books, perusing silent auction items and meeting and greeting new and old friends, you may contact Registration Chair Marianne Jennings at (818) 398-7323 and request an invitation be sent to you.