California Wonders Charters: A Local Company!

California Wonders Charters is a family-owned and operated business based in Los Angeles, specifically in the Sunland area. With over 15 years of experience in the business, we are known for the most professional and reliable charter services. We are the company to go to when you need transportation in and around California. No matter what the occasion is, we provide the best travel solutions and full accommodations for our valuable clients. We provide charter bus services for all types of groups, be it sports, church groups, senior group day tours, corporate events, luxury charter bus rentals, custom tours for private groups, wedding and convention transportation and exciting bus trips to the most popular destinations in California or surrounding areas such as San Francisco, Las Vegas, Grand Canyon, Zion, etc.,

Our success is centered on total customer satisfaction. From every detail of your trip to choosing the right charter bus, the friendly and helpful team at California Wonders Charters will work closely with you to ensure that you are 100% satisfied with your charter bus trip. We invite you to call or email us for a free quote for your future group transportation needs.

Please call us at (818) 516-3890 or visit our Web site: www.Calwonders. com. Feel free to check out our reviews on www. busrates.com.