Hearty Quinoa Burger

by Chef Randy

Are you tired of the mas-produced veggie burger patties found at your favorite grocery store? Tired of the garden burgers foisted on you as the only choice at your favorite drive-thru? Take a look at the quinoa burger recipe below.

This one is delicious, nutritious and wonderfully different. Make it ahead of time and keep in the refrigerator until you need it for lunch or dinner. This one’s a winner.

Ingredients:

1 15-ounce can kidney beans (rinsed and mashed)

2 egg whites (lightly beaten)

3 cups quinoa (cooked according to package directions)

1 shallot (minced) 1 carrot (grated)

3 tablespoons Queso Cotija cheese (crumbled)

2 tablespoons cilantro (chopped fine)

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons coconut oil (vegetable oil is OK but this is healthier)

Iceberg lettuce

Red onion slices

2 avocados (peeled, seeds removed and sliced)

4 Kaiser rolls (sliced in half horizontally)

Dijon mustard Vegenaise

Directions:

Add mashed kidney beans, egg whites, shallot, carrot, cheese and salt to a large mixing bowl and stir to combine. Drain any excess water from the cooked quinoa and add to this mixture. Stir to combine quinoa.

Form quinoa mixture into four 1-inch thick patties. You may have some mixture left over. Make it into a patty and it will keep up to 4 or 5 days if sealed in a container and refrigerated.

Place the patties on a plate or small tray and cover. Put in the refrigerator to chill for at least 30 minutes before frying (if not chilled and firm they will disintegrate when frying).

Heat the oil in a skillet on medium-high heat. Cook patties for 4 to 5 minutes on each side. They should be crispy and golden in color. While the patties are cooking, make the set up and prep the buns.

The set up is easy. I learned how to do this as an inside worker at the Hayward A&W in the late 60s. Carefully break off a round leaf of the lettuce and place it curled-side up on the counter. Place a couple onion slices on top of the lettuce and a few avocado slices on top of the onions. Do this three more times.

To prep the buns, spread mustard on the bottom half of each bun and Vegenaise on the other half. Repeat for the other buns. Now you’re ready for the burger patties.

Place one patty (directly from the skillet) on the bottom half of each bun. Place one set up on each of the patties and complete the burger with the bun tops. Serve with chips on the side and a cold drink of your choice.

