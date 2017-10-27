Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) announced the introduction of the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act. This landmark legislation would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area (SMMNRA). The Rim of the Valley stretches from the Simi Hills and Santa Susanas to the Verdugos and on to the San Gabriel Mountains.

“The Rim of the Valley is the critical bridge between the urban city centers, suburbs in the Los Angeles basin and the spectacular wilderness beyond – our bill would help protect these lands for generations to come,” said Rep. Schiff. “As more of this area is developed and open space diminishes, the wildlife it supports is increasingly at risk. Congress must preserve the Rim of the Valley for generations to come, but we must act quickly on a bipartisan basis, or this once in a century opportunity will be gone.”

“Preserving access to open spaces is essential for quality of life in the Los Angeles basin,” said Senator Feinstein. “As more and more land is lost to urban areas, saving natural places like

the Rim of the Valley Corridor is becoming increasingly important. Working closely with the local communities to develop legislation, our bill enjoys broad public support because it ensures Southern Californians will have continued access to public lands for recreation and protects critical areas for wildlife habit while respecting private property and local land use authorities.”

“National Parks Conservation Association commends Representative Schiff, Senator Feinstein and other members of Congress for working to protect Griffith Park, the Los Angeles River, Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Susana Mountains and other historic sites and wild spaces, through the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act. The legislation would build upon the successful cooperative model that the National Park Service has formed with Los Angeles communities and will bring tremendous benefits to the region’s 17 million residents,” said Dennis Arguelles, Los Angeles Program Manager for National Parks Conservation Association.

In 2008, Congressman Schiff passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Study Act. This bill directed the National Park Service (NPS) to conduct a special resource study of the Rim of the Valley Corridor. The study sought to determine the suitability and feasibility of designating all or a portion of the Rim of the Valley Corridor as a unit of the existing SMMNRA, and how these areas could be better managed and preserved. Throughout the process, both NPS and Congressman Schiff solicited and considered thousands of comments from the public.

The Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act would expand the SMMNRA to include many, but not all, of the land included in the study. The lands included within the expansion will be known as the Rim of the Valley Unit. The bill will enable NPS and the local community to better protect natural resources and habitats, and provide members of the community with improved access to nature for recreational and educational purposes.

It will provide NPS with the authority to:

• Implement capital improvements (i.e. trails, roads, facilities for public enjoyment)

• Monitor and study wildlife and ecosystems

• Participate in cooperative conservation and recreation planning

• Provide technical assistance for resource protection and recreation planning

• Contribute financially to projects that protect important natural resources

• Acquire land through donation, exchange, or purchase from will sellers; directly manage NPS lands

The expansion of the SMMNRA boundaries respects private property rights and existing local land use authorities. It will not require a land owner to participate in any conservation or recreation activities, and it will not put any additional restrictions on property owners. The bill does not allow for land acquisition through eminent domain.