THE END IS NEAR?

Did you ever wake up one morning and say, “I’m too old for this crap?” and then just keep on doing what you’ve always done because it’s easier that way? Well, boys and girls, that is the way it is here in Sunland-Tujunga.

Just because you are in a car sliding off the cliff doesn’t mean that you have to stick it out to the bottom. That could be fatal, and that is what has happened here. Same crap, different day. AND IT JUST DOESN’T MATTER.

Looking back over the decades, it appears that we’ve had the same old problems of the officers of our prestigious service organizations getting old, burnt out, dying or just leaving town. But what is different, is that in the “old days” we had more seasoned people ready and able to step in and continue the operations. And those days are now gone. The Kiwanis, the Lions Club, the Rotary, the Chamber of Commerce, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, we’ve seen them all wither and die – and then resurge with the riff-raff jumping into the fray and trying to get a free ride on what other people had accomplished. The old guard is gone and we have no reason left to continue the “service clubs” in Sunland-Tujunga. There just aren’t enough people that want to be involved in something that really matters except the HATERS. They demand that they be recognized as being important. They do that by giving themselves reams of Certificates of Appreciation.

Now don’t get me wrong, these aren’t necessarily mean spirited people (except a few of them), they just don’t have the experience tempered with having had moved up through the ranks to get up and run their organizations like a real business. The uninformed would call them “innocent.” If you want to drive yourself nut-so, you can look at the root causes of their personae. They grew up in the world of lies. From Vietnam to our bullshit POTUS. They have no grounding in ethics. They are in it for the instant gratification of being important.

If you look around you, you will see those people who are trying to be someone important in our town fit that description. I just have to laugh at the fools that I call the Keyboard Kommandos knocking down some more brews and then cranking out hate on the social media. And those who jump up and down with glee chiming in with them. Now throw in the pathological liars that have no life, just festering in their hovels of discontent, and you have the witch’s brew of destruction for our community.

The end of the year is coming and with it, some of our social/service organizations. We’ve been beset with incredible drama and destruction by the elements. We’ve had people dying on our streets and in the Big-T and no one really caring. We’ve driven our homeless from one part of S-T to another and then we complain that “they are everywhere.” But no one has stepped up to the plate to make something real happen, just band-aids.

This is the moment of our discontent. Either we do something about our local corruption or we’re all going to go down the crapper. Our mountains are ready to explode in flames, we’re looking at over 800 homes that are getting ready to be built here, and the destruction of our community self-worth. NOW IS THE TIME FOR YOU TO MAKE A DIFFERENCE. Do something, anything, to help make the community better. And maybe now is a good time to get off that computer and get a life. And NO, you can’t say you can’t say that it’s the water!