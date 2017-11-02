CLWA Works With C.A.S.T. for Kids to Provide Day of Fishing for Children With Special Needs

Castaic Lake Water Agency (CLWA) and 15 sponsors treated 100 special needs children and their families to a day of boating and fishing at Castaic Lake. The agency paired up with C.A.S.T. (Catch a Special Thrill) for kids to provide this event.

C.A.S.T. for Kids is open to special needs and disadvantaged children between the ages of six and seventeen. The event pairs children with experienced volunteer boater guides who then take the children along with their caretakers out on the lake to provide a memorable day of fun.

While 12.75% of Americans hunt or fish on a regular basis, the C.A.S.T. Foundation is the largest fishing charity in the country. The program serves children with special needs and military personnel. Since being founded in 1991, the foundation has provided more than 25,000 special needs children with a day of boating and fishing.

CLWA has worked with C.A.S.T. since 2006. Unfortunately, it was placed on hold after a severe drought in 2013 that significantly lowered water levels. After getting plenty of rain in 2016 and 2017, the event has been brought back.

Multiple CLWA staff members and board members joined the children at the event and agreed with the children that it was a unique and special day.

Gary R. Martin, CWLA Board Vice President, stated that many of the children live in urban environments and don’t often get out on the lake. It’s easy to take these types of experiences for granted when you are able to enjoy them regularly.

“If you watched these kids climbing aboard a boat for the first time, filled with anticipation and wonder, and then coming back with their first fish and a mile-wide grin, you couldn’t help but smile yourself,” Martin said. “It made me proud that CLWA’s team could play our part to make this day possible.”

C.A.S.T. for Kids aims to bring kids with special needs, their families, and community volunteers together for a day of fun and inspiration. The foundation hosts annual fishing and boating events across the country to provide the opportunity to enjoy outdoor recreational experiences for populations with special needs.

Sponsors of the event included CLWA, Cirty of Santa Clarita, Casstaic Boat and Ski CLub, County of Los Angeles California, Freinds of Castaic Lake, Gallion’s Corner Market and Castaic Lions Club.