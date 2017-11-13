Community Christmas Organ Concert and Creche Display

A Community Christmas Concert and Crèche Display is being hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints/La Crescenta Stake with the Holy Redeemer Catholic Church of Montrose and the Lutheran Church in the Foothills of La Canada. The Crèche Display begins at 6:00 p.m., and the Concert begins at 7:00 p.m., at the LDS Church located at 4550 Raymond Avenue, La Crescenta. Choirs from all three churches will perform.

The evening will also include a string quartet by members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, performances by award-winning Mark Anzelon and Broadway singer Michael Thatcher, nationally-renowned organist Andrea Anderson, and the Crescenta Valley High School Charismatics. All are welcome, and admission is free! For more information, contact Robin Johnson, (818) 458-9525. Event: Community Christmas Concert and Crèche Display Group hosting event: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, La Crescenta