CV Sierra Club Group Present an Iceland and Greenland Adventure

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group will present, Terri Hill’s, Iceland and Greenland Adventure, on November 14 at 7:30 pm at the Los Angeles County Public Library, La Crescenta, located at 2809 Foothill Boulevard, La Crescenta, California 91214.

Terri Hill is an amateur photographer and geology enthusiast. She was lucky enough to travel all over the world for work as a data security analyst for a small software company in Simi Valley. Iceland is a geologist’s dream. It sits atop a hot spot (like Yellowstone) and straddles the Mid Atlantic Rift. Greenland is beautiful, sparsely populated and rugged.

Please note the website for photos below and contact information for Terri Hall.

Our program follows news of Outings and Conservation. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, please call Wayne Fisher, Program Chair at 818 353-4181.