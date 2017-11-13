Pickled Red Onions

by Chef Randy

By using red onions, these slightly sweet pickled onions take on a deep red rose coloring and look beautiful in a jar in the fridge.

They also look amazing when plated. I like to serve these as a condiment with my Flautas and/or Pupusas. They are also awesome in salads and on your favorite burger.

Ingredients:

1½ cups boiling hot water

1 cup distilled white vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

½ teaspoon Mexican oregano

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 medium red onion (cut in half and sliced thin)

1 serrano chili (halved lengthwise)

1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

In a glass mixing bowl, combine hot water, vinegar, sugar, oregano, and salt. Stir until sugar and salt are totally dissolved. Add onions, chili and pepper flakes. Stir to blend.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. Keep chilled until ready to use. .

For additional recipes, see Chef Randy’s recipe-laden Web site: valley-vegetarian.com.