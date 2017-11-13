VHHS Student Celebrates Quincenera at Legion Hall

Ms. Natalia Guadalupe Solano, a sophomore at Verdugo Hills High School, celebrated her Quincenera (15th birthday) at the American Legion Hall for Post 377 on Pinewood Street in Tujunga. The hall was decorated with pink and gold balloons and table decorations. More than 150 friends and relatives celebrated with her.
