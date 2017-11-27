American Legion Post 377 Rocks

  • 134

The American Legion Post 377 really has something for everyone. From having an annual community Haunted House, the hosting of a quinceanera, to holding a tribute to our local first responders, to having an annual community Thanksgiving with live bands, and for just being there for someone to talk to, the Legion is there for you. And if you are a veteran, remember “You Are The Legion!”

americanlegion1 americanlegion2 americanlegion3 americanlegion4 americanlegion5 americanlegion6

Facebook Comments

POST A COMMENT.