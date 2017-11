My new cookbook, Ojai Valley Slow Cooker Cookbook, is now available on-line at Amazon for $14.95. In addition, I will have two local book signings as follows:

• Saturday, November 25th, at Bookends Bookstore and Curiosities in Meiners Oaks, from 2pm to 4pm (or a little more)

• Sunday, November 26th, at Ojai Coffee Roasting Company in Ojai, from 2pm to 5pm. Eat well. Eat local. Eat Fresh!

– Randy