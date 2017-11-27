Irish Cheese & Guinness Extra Stout Beer Bread

by Chef Randy

Here’s a recipe our son, Robert, sent to me on St. Paddy’s Day. I’ve modified it a little so that the taste is pure Irish. This is even better than my Irish Soda Bread. Spread a 1-inch slice, while still warm, with Irish butter and enjoy with a proper cup of tea.

Ingredients:

2¾ cups sifted all purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 12-ounce bottle Guinness Extra Stout beer

4 ounces Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar Cheese (grated)

¼ cup chives (chopped)

¼ cup Kerrygold Pure Irish Butter (melted)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Butter a 8 1/2- x 4 1/2-inch loaf pan.

In a mixing bowl, thoroughly whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Pour in the beer and mix until the dry ingredients are evenly moistened. Fold in 3/4 cup of the cheese and the chives.

Transfer the batter to prepared pan. Pour the melted butter evenly over top of the dough. Bake about 30 minutes then scatter the remaining cheese over the top. Return the loaf to the oven and bake 15 to 20 minutes longer or until a tester inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 5 minutes before serving.

Note: Any beer will do but a good Irish stout is best for true flavor. Also, the Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar is a bit bitter when baked but I like it. If you aren’t a fan of really sharp cheddar, substitute a sharp cheddar (or regular cheddar) of your choice. Tillamook makes a good one. Any butter will do but Irish butter is velvety good.