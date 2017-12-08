Lythgoe Family Panto (LFP), in association with Pasadena Playhouse, announced today that the opening night celebration of the world premiere of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – A CHRISTMAS ROSE at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Wednesday, December 13 will benefit Give Kids Panto, a non-profit educational program, serving yearly over 5,000 Title 1 students across America, many of whom will see theatre for the first time through this program. All funds raised that evening will go to support the Panto student matinees for LAUSD and PUSD students.

The benefit will be co-chaired by Teena Hostovich and Darrell Brooke. Benefit Committee members include Lesley Brander-Epps, Sheila Grether-Marion, Nigel Lythgoe, Michael Martinet, Noor Events, Julietta Perez, Robert & Maggie Shahnazarian, and Summit Funding.

The benefit includes a VIP pre-show reception at Noor, located in Paseo Colorado, including delicious hors d’ oeuvres, desserts and beverages.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – A CHRISTMAS ROSE will be directed by Sheldon Epps and choreographed by Mandy Moore (La La Land), with book by Kris Lythgoe and music direction and arrangements by Michael Orland (American Idol).

Pre-show reception begins at 6 p.m. at Noor, located in Paseo Colorado. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. Opening Night Benefit tickets are $100. Purchased Benefit tickets directly send elementary school students to the PANTO Student Matinee and gives the gift of theatre to a child.

For more information, or to be a Patron of the Give Kids Panto benefit, contact Julia Fitzgibbons events@ americanpanto.com.