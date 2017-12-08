KENNETH ROBERT KNOPP

Born: March 08, 1963

Died: November 22, 2017

Ken passed away peacefully in his sleep. Kenneth will be missed and will always be loved and respected for the good person he was. He is now in the presence of the creator GOD and in the strongest of hands. Ken will be temporarily leaving behind his Father, Victor- Mother, Carol- 2 Brothers, Mike and Robert- 2 Sisters, Victoria and Candice- 2 Nephews, Shane and Josh – 1 Niece, Faith- and Laura and Yvette- and Friends 1 dog, Sun Shine and 1 cat, Traveler.