by Chef Randy

When Robin and I traveled to Boston in the summer of 1982, we stayed with our friend Peter. On one of our side trips, Peter drove us to his mom’s summer place in Montauk at the tip of Long Island. During the day, Peter and I sailed his boat in Fort Pond Bay while Robin watched from the beach. For breakfast one morning, Peter’s mom served us these eggs. Don’t know the name of the original recipe, if it even had one. We’ve just always called these “Long Island Eggs.”

Ingredients:

8 eggs (hard boiled)

½ cup Vegenaise

1 tablespoon mustard powder

1 tablespoon butter

½ cup onion (diced)

½ cup green bell pepper (diced)

2 stalks celery (diced)

1 can Cream of Celery soup

1 cup sour cream

1 cup cheddar cheese (shredded)

4 English Muffins (toasted)

Paprika garnish

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Carefully peel eggs and slice in half lengthwise. Scoop out the egg yolks. Place egg yolks in a small mixing bowl with the vegenaise and mustard powder. Mix together until creamy. Stuff each egg half with the mixture and set aside.

Heat butter in a frying pan on medium heat. Sauté onion, peppers and celery until onions are translucent – about 10 minutes. Transfer to a large mixing bowl and add soup, sour cream and cheese. Set sauce aside.

Arrange stuffed egg halves face up in a 9-inch square pan. Pour sauce over eggs and bake, uncovered, for 25 minutes. To serve, place two English muffin halves on a plate. Spoon eggs and sauce onto muffins. Garnish with paprika.