How many of you remember that old TV series that took you back in time to major incidents in history? It was informative and historically correct and put you, the viewer in the front row seat of what happened. Our local newspaper is just like that. Win-Lose or Draw: what you read here is what happened, and it will affect your life. This has been the “year that was — And You Are There.”

This Christmas time has had some really horrific and catastrophic events, more so than I can ever remember. With this kind of weather for Christmas, maybe we should be decorating cacti? Have you noticed that no one is talking about the drought? But this is California where one season blends into another, just like our politics. A couple of years ago, Proposition 47 was passed and people were calling in saying, “My car got broken into last night. That Prop. 47 freed all the criminals!” We’re talking pot, not meth. And guess what? In a couple of weeks, pot will be legal here. Mellow people don’t break into cars.

But then again, we’re pretty well known for our kneejerk reaction to things here in S-T. Sometimes good, most times bad. But I’ve got a feeling that this is going to be the “Year That Was” for us. So many people we know have lost their homes to the fires. We can’t take a day trip to San Diego, Fillmore or Santa Barbara. We’re living in a disaster zone. But on the other hand, so many things are going on in a positive vein that some are going to come to fruition. We have new developments that are going to start building in the near future. We have people getting together to help our neighbors that were burned out in the fires and to celebrate the holidays together. This is the first time that I have ever seen a community Hanukah event. Yes, this is a great way to finish off the year.

I’ve noticed that a lot of the hate blogs have subsided and with them, the credibility of the ones running them. But we will always have haters as well as people who actually get out and do things. Time is the great equalizer. Which brings up a point. I get about 10-20 people a week talking with me about what a great job we’re doing here at The Paper. BUT the most interesting thing of all, is that almost all of them are over 50 years old!

Now don’t get me wrong, there are youngsters out there that love our paper, the intelligent ones. Their parents taught them well. LOL

Now for the news: The Little Landers Historical Society has put together so many really great shows this year that could probably take them on the road. I’ve never seen so many talented local people in one place, doing something that looked like so much fun. Our Councilwoman, Rodriguez, has been working behind the scenes to make sure that we are getting the kind of programs we need here and with the coming of the High Speed Rail and out – of control developers, yup, I think she is going to make a real name for herself here. Behind the hills and over the bend still lurks the Whitebird Project with its 400 homes and the Snowball Project should start breaking ground by this summer. In plain sight is the new development of the Big-T. Maybe this will be your year to get involved and help save Sunland-Tujunga? If you live long enough to get from Point A to Point B on Foothill Boulevard, that is. I have to ask myself (and anyone who will listen): How come we don’t have people getting together to demand a TRAFFIC SAFETY PROGRAM here? I’ve been going through more than 10,000-plus accident photos that I’ve taken over the past years, and it’s frightening. How many of your families have lost a loved one to a traffic death? And why aren’t you beating the drum and demanding that something be done?

They are out to get you, and when you get hit, you won’t be able to say, “It’s The Water!”