Chik’n Tikka Masala

by Chef Randy

Tikka is the Punjabi word for an Indian dish of small pieces of meat or vegetables marinated in a spice mixture. Masala is an Urdu word for any of a number of spice mixtures ground into a paste or powder for use in Indian cooking. When you put them together you get a rich, creamy, and very flavorful curry with small pieces of meat or vegetables. My version, of course, does not have meat.

Traditional tikka masala sauce is made with heavy cream. I substitute coconut milk to keep this vegan. If you eat dairy products, I recommend using heavy cream. For a complete meal, serve over steamed rice.

Ingredients:

1 large onion (diced)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

1-inch piece whole ginger (peeled and grated)

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 tablespoons garam masala

2 teaspoons ground Allepo pepper (or substitute paprika)

2 teaspoons salt

1 package Quorn Vegan Chik’n Tenders (thawed)

28-ounce can fire roasted tomatoes (diced)

½ cup water

¾ cup unsweetened coconut milk

4 cups steamed rice

Fresh cilantro (chopped for garnish)

Directions:

Set slow cooker to low.

Sauté the onions and garlic in the olive oil over medium-high heat until softened – about 5 minutes. Stir in the ginger, tomato paste, and spices (garam masala through salt) until fragrant.

Transfer the onion mixture to the slow cooker. Add the Quorn, diced tomatoes, water, and coconut milk. Cover the slow cooker and cook for 4 hours. Taste and add more garam masala to taste. To serve, spoon over steamed rice and sprinkle with cilantro.

Note: This makes enough for 2 to 3 hungry adults. It may easily be doubled to feed more.