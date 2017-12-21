Homeless Coalition Meets to Discuss 2018

The San Fernando and Santa Clarita Valley Homeless Coalition Annual Housing Summit was hosted by LA Family Housing last week was a great success with more than 180 representatives from SPA 2 homeless services providers present to discuss the ins and outs of Permanent Supportive Housing. The day included several workshops and breakout sessions that addressed how to help program participants find and keep permanent housing.

These sessions included:

• The role of the Coordinated Entry System in the permanent housing placement process, with emphasis on the role of Bridge to Home as the lead agency for the Santa Clarita Valley.

• A session for landlords on how they can use their units to end homelessness for individuals and families.

• Education on how permanent housing placement works and the role of service providers in the process.

• The need for effective stabilization services to help persons retain their permanent housing with education on the supports that are most needed.

• The role of outreach in the permanent housing placement process – what is needed to engage and the role of the various outreach teams in SPA 2.

• Advocacy session on how we can support the expansion of affordable permanent housing in our communities.

During lunch, Phil Ansell with the LA County Office of Homeless Initiative explained the County’s multiple strategies to address homelessness, many in partnership with community organizations like those present at the Housing Summit. He also commented on the breadth of the crisis: “The fact that we are meeting in Santa Clarita where homelessness has become such a significant challenge, exemplifies the reality that homelessness is touching every community, in every city, in the county of Los Angeles.”

In addition to serving as an educational experience for attendees, the Summit also provided an opportunity to highlight landlords who have been strong partners in the placement of individuals, families and transitional aged youth into permanent housing.