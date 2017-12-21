Real Estate News

by Ed Castellanos

It can seem like having a small home is a liability. After all, there’s a certain feeling that homebuyers are always looking for something bigger and better. But that trend has shifted over the last few years. Smaller homes are beginning to sell faster than many of their larger competitors.

Here are three reasons

why.

Area Over Square Footage

Buyers have also become incredibly conscious about the areas in which they live. With some buyers now targeting hip new areas, they are willing to put aside some of their size concerns in order to get into the hottest neighborhoods. These trends are especially true among younger buyers who don’t plan on having large families; they now know that they can get a good space near everything they loved without having to travel.

Bigger Means More Costs

Since the housing market crash in 2008, the way that people buy homes has changed and buyers are considering factors other than square footage in order to make a smart investment. Many buyers consider lower maintenance costs an important asset in a property. This, in turn, allows owners of smaller homes to be more competitive than their larger neighbors, especially when selling to investors.

Minimalism is In

Quite a bit of what’s been discussed goes back to a single, overriding trend among younger buyers: minimalism. There are many who now see having a smaller, nicer home as a lifestyle statement. These are the same kinds of buyers who would have paid top dollar for a larger space years ago, but are now following current trends.

