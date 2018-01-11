Breakfast Baby Dutch Babies

by Chef Randy

Dutch baby pancakes, sometimes called German pancakes or Dutch puffs, are a hybrid of pancake, crepe, and popover — all in one skillet. I like to pour the batter into a mini-muffin pan and serve them like popovers as opposed to puffy pancakes.

Your friends and family will smile when you bring these to the breakfast table. Think of each mini-popover as a bite of sweet dessert after a satisfying meal.

Ingredients:

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup flour

1/4 cup butter (melted)

21 ounce can cherry pie filling (such as Duncan Hines)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Pour (in this order) eggs, milk, sugar, salt, and flour into a blender. Blend until smooth – about 12 seconds. Scrape down sides of blender if necessary. Set aside.

Brush melted butter into each of the 24 cups in a mini-muffin baking pan. Fill cups to within ¼-inch of the rim of each cup. Place pan on the middle rack of the oven and bake for about 18 minutes, or until well browned. Remove from oven.

Loosen the baby Dutch babies from the pan using a knife and small spoon. Make a cut in the top of each Dutch baby and place a small spoonful of cherry pie filling into the center (one cherry each plus filling). Serve immediately.