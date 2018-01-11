Clear Your Clutter Inside and Out to Enhance Your Prosperity

In our overly materialistic society fraught with anxiety and stress, we have a tendency to overdo as a means to soothe and relax ourselves. Whether we over buy, over think, or over sign up for, this excess can lead to clutter! Whether it’s a mantel full of well-loved photos, an overflowing in-box, or a head full of great ideas, sometimes too much is just too much!

The question is, “Does clutter hurt our business and our life, and does it impact our success?”

According to our guest speakers, Lisa Ystrom of Intentional Living Feng Shui, and Morgen Drasnin, Soulful

Wealth Coach, the answer is a resounding “YES!”

Together our presenters will share their expertise and offer new ways to think about, reduce, and get control over clutter – whether mental, physical, or virtual.

Our panelists will help us wrap our heads around clutter – sharing what it is and how it impedes our effectiveness. They will offer ways to reduce or even prevent clutter in the first place. Fun experiential activities will help us embody clutter reduction.

When: Tuesday, January 23

from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Good Life Academy, 18719 Calvert Street in Tarzana, CA.