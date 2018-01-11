George Runner Responds to Governor Brown’s Budget

Board of Equalization Vice Chair George Runner issued the following statement today in response to Governor Jerry Brown’s 2018-19 January budget proposal:

“It’s a smart move by the governor to boost the state’s rainy day fund, since as he warns, the threat of a recession still looms, and California is still very much vulnerable to boom-and-bust budgeting.

“However, since members of his own party are suddenly and surprisingly concerned about taxpayers, it would be great if the governor would use the budget process to work with Republicans to come up with ways to reduce the overall tax burden of California residents, which is very high.

“The governor could start by refunding the money to Californians who paid the now suspended fire prevention fee, and by reconsidering the need for his catastrophic gas tax hike.”