Hula Classes at La CañadaFlintridge Community Center

Hula for Beginners Tues 5:45 – 6:45 pm $50 for 5 weeks

Class is geared towards adults and seniors looking to improve their mobility, strength, flexibility, and balance as well as bring their alluring, sexy-self back through hula dance fitness.

Seated Hula Classes Weds 10:30 – 11:15 am Thurs 9:30 – 10:15 am FREE 5 week session

“Noho” in Hawaiian means “seated”. Everyone can benefit from chair exercise: those of you with disabilities, weight challenges, inflexibility, arthritis, knee injuries, wheelchair bound or who just cannot get on the floor for whatever reason will really love this class.

Intermediate and Advanced Hula Weds 12:15 – 1:15 pm $50 for 5 weeks

Basic Hawaiian and slower Tahitian hip and hand movements integrated with low impact total body fitness. Contemporary Hawaiian dance routines change every session.

