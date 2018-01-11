Nine Sen. Holly J. Mitchell Bills to Help Youths, Reform Criminal Justice Took Effect January 1

Protecting foster children and reforming the juvenile and criminal justice systems to put greater emphasis on prevention, rehabilitation and maintaining family cohesion are among the nine new laws by Sen. Holly J. Mitchell.

The measures took effect Jan. 1 and are among Mitchell’s five biggest accomplishments of the past year, highlighted in an end-of-session recap:

“Fighting to improve the quality of life for California children and young adults with my #EquityAndJustice package is a passion of mine,” Mitchell said. “But among my other goals for the past legislative year are passing an historic $183 billion budget, eliminating implicit gender bias against women, helping the children of working class families thrive and standing up for what’s right.”

Mitchell’s policy agenda for 2017 included the #EquityAndJustice package jointly sponsored with Sen. Ricardo Lara that focused on needed changes to California’s criminal justice system treat youth and young adults.

Many of the bills in the #EquityAndJustice package won bipartisan support in the California Legislature and were supported by hundreds of groups across the state that promote civil rights and juvenile justice reform. • SB 180 – Drug Sentence Enhancements

• SB 190 – Ending Juvenile Fees

• SB 355 – No Court Fees for the Innocent

• SB 393 – Sealing of Arrest Records

• SB 394 – Juveniles Life Without the Possibility of Parole

• SB 395 – Miranda Rights for Youth

• SB 213 – Foster Placement

• SB 323 – Clinics • SB 612 – Transitional Housing Placement

Sen. Mitchell is chair of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee. A member of the Legislature for more than six years, she represents nearly 1 million residents of Senate District 30, which includes Culver City and much of L.A.

