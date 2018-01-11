Sierra Club of LC Convenes in January

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group program for Tuesday. February 13, at 7:30 pm, will feature nature photographer/writer Bonnie Lavine’s “The Beauty of the Land” at the L.A. County Public Library, 2809 Foothill Boulevard, in La Crescenta.

Lavine shares her experience documenting the beauty of the public lands in America, Switzerland, Bulgaria and Nepal, a project that started as a traveling exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of NPS-USA. and became a program for educating the next generation of environmental defenders.

She directs her introduction to public lands, their management and the importance of protecting these lands and the present threats.

The program follows news of conservation and outings. This is a free event and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. Please contact Wayne Fisher, program chair, at (818) 353-4181 for more information.