Planned Parenthood Speaker To Address Democrats Club

Guest Speaker Julianne Hines, VP of External Affairs for Planned Parenthood Pasadena & San Gabriel Valley, will discuss “2018 Changes in the Affordable Care Act and Women’s Health” at the next meeting of the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club on Sunday, March 18, 3-5 PM at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta.

Hines has been an aide to both Carol Liu and Anthony Portantino when they served in the Calif. Assembly. She now advocates for this healthcare provider which is often targeted by conservatives, but which provides mental health screenings, STD testing, mammograms and other reproductive health programs to people with and without insurance. About 14% of clients are male.

The Club will also share preparations being made for a Candidate Forum for the 39th Assembly District, which will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, March 25 in the Sunland-Tujunga Municipal Building, 7747 Foothill Blvd., Tujunga.

In addition, Club members will vote whether to donate to the campaign of candidate Sandra Chen Lau, whom the Club has enthusiastically endorsed for Area 1 of the Board of Trustees of the Pasadena Area Community College District. The meeting is open to everyone and is free of charge. The Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club serves the Crescenta Valley and Sunland-Tujunga. For more information, the Club’s website is http:// canadacrescentadems.org.