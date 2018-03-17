Who Will Replace Bocanegra?

39th AD Candidate Forum coming Sunday, March 25

The community is invited to a Candidate Forum for the 39th Assembly District Special Election on Sunday, March 25 at 2 PM in the S-T Municipal Building. The primary election will take place on April 3.

Five Democrats and the sole Republican candidate will all take part. The event is hosted by the Cañada Crescenta Democratic Club. President Kevin Gallivan says the Club wants to be of service to and be better known in the local community. The CCDC serves Shadow Hills, Sunland-Tujunga, and Montrose, as well as La Crescenta and La Cañada.

The Assembly seat became vacant following the resignation of Raul Bocanegra on November 27 of last year. He resigned due to sexual harassment allegations.

One of the candidates who will appear at the Forum is Patty Lopez, the Assembly member who represented the 39th from 2014 to 2016 and was then knocked out by Bocanegra when she sought re-election.

Among the other candidates is Ricardo Benitez, the sole Republican running. He also ran for this seat in 2012. He is a small business owner who ran for the California Senate in 2014, coming in second behind Bob Herzberg.

Antonio Sanchez is a a workforce development director, helping local veterans and students get training for good-paying jobs. He previously worked for Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Sanchez ran and came in second for LAUSD School Board, District 6, in 2013.

Yolie Anguiano served in the District Office of AD 39 and on the Mission Hills Neighborhood Council. She has served on the North Area Valley Planning Commission for the City of L.A.

Luz Maria Rivas earned an electrical engineering degree at MIT and a Master of Education from Harvard. She has devoted herself to mentoring girls toward science and math careers. Rivas has gotten the endorsement of the California Democratic Party and the support of local LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, among several other lawmakers.

Patrea Patrick as a Political Activist Environmentalist and Documentary Filmmaker and Producer. She has run unsuccessfully for Congress in the past.

The 39th AD covers Sunland-Tujunga, Lake View Terrace, Sun Valley, Arleta, & Sylmar.

For more information, the Club’s website is http://canadacrescentadems.org or email to lccvdems@ gmail.com.