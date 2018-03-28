2018 Hurricane Season to Be ‘Somewhat of a Repeat of 2017’

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 through November 30 each year. The 2017 hurricane season was actually the seventh most active on record. The world saw multiple storms wreak havoc across entire nations. Unfortunately, it seems as though the 2018 hurricane season will be just as — if not more — devastating.





According to researchers from the Global Weather Oscillations, the 2018 hurricane season will be just as busy as last year. “Somewhat of a repeat of 2017,” read the official news release from the GWO.





Last year, professor David Dilley, a senior research and prediction scientist with the GWO, accurately predicted that 2017 would, in fact, be the most destructive and expensive hurricane season since 2005. This year, Dilley has predicted 16 named storms (17 named storms came through in 2017), eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes — two of them identifying as “major impact storms.”





“Some United States zones and the Caribbean Islands are currently in their strongest hurricane landfall cycle in 40 to 70 years,” Dilley added. “This is a Natural Climate Pulse Cycle that produced extremely active and dangerous hurricane conditions in some zones back in the 1950s and 60s in the Lesser Antilles — and in the 1940s in the United States.”





Though the GWO was cited as the “only organization” that accurately predicted the hyperactive 2017 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) plays just an integral a role as any weather organization when it comes to hurricane and tropical storm reports.





According to News 4 Jax, as preparations continue prior to the upcoming 2018 hurricane season, the NOAA has selected Kenneth Graham to serve as the next director of the NOAA’s National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida. Graham will assume his new position on April 1.





“The forecasts in last hurricane season were 25 percent more accurate than average, and with new satellites and other measures they are undertaking, we are very hopeful to keep improving the timeliness and accuracy of our forecasts,” said Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Commerce. “Ken will be a great leader to the Department’s efforts in this regard.”





Graham began his career with the NOAA in the early 1990s, after working as a broadcast meteorologist at WCBI-TV in Mississippi.





“It’s an honor and privilege to be selected to work alongside the talented and dedicated employees of the National Hurricane Center,” Graham said. “This is an exciting time to work for the National Weather Service, and I look forward to the important work ahead in an effort to keep our communities safe from the various threats posed by hurricanes.”





As roughly 1,000 people move to Florida each day, it’s important that every new resident, as well as current resident and Florida vacationer, knows how what to do in the event of a weather emergency. As far as home ownership in Florida and other hurricane-related areas, it’s recommended to utilize durable metal roofing. Metal roofs can protect a housing structure from suffering major hurricane damage because they can withstand winds up to approximately 140 miles per hour.





Professor Dilley is not alone in his predictions for an active 2018 hurricane season. Jeff Masters, director of meteorology at Weather Underground also believes 2018 will be ripe with intense storms.





“My hunch is that we will see another active season in 2018, though we have little skill making such forecasts so far in advance,” Masters added. “Plus, hurricanes are like bananas, they come in bunches. We saw hurricanes go bananas in 2004 to 2005, and it is reasonable to predict that we might see a similar two-year spike in activity in 2017 and 2018.”





Professor Dilley and his team at GWO offer three levels of storm predictions: ranging from Basic Prediction to Advanced Prediction. The Advanced approach involves weekly scheduled outlook webinars and daily tracking programs when a storm poses a potential threat to a specified prediction zone. By incorporating GWO’s preseason zone predictions for landfalls into tracking programs and webinars, they are able to provide much more lead time for storm preparation and, subsequently, personal safety.