Parson’s Nose Theater Presents “Clearly Classics: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night”

Previews:

May 11, 12, and 18, 2018

Runs: May 19 – June 10, 2018

Parson’s Nose Theater (PNT), the acclaimed classical comedy theater company, closes their 2017-18 season with “Clearly Classic: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night”. “Clearly Classics” is a new PNT series which includes a 15-minute introduction to a classic play’s characters, language, and themes, enhancing its enjoyment for today’s audience. This is an original 90-minute adaptation by Artistic Director, Lance Davis.

“O, had I but studied the arts!”

–Sir Andrew Aguecheek

“The classics are classics because they continue to show us ourselves,” says Mr. Davis. “Welcome to Twelfth Night, a 400-year-old play about people seeing what they want to see, instead of what is. Shakespeare’s most obvious examples are Malvolio’s twisted interpretation of the love letter, Orsino’s blindness to Olivia’s disinterest, Olivia’s blindness to Cesario’s, Sir Andrew’s inability to see Sir Toby’s intentions, and everyone’s inability to see Viola’s disguise. Feste alone shows a suspicion, because he lives by Deception and therefore knows Truth. We all see ourselves in Twelfth Night; Wise fools, foolish sages, true lovers, false lovers, brave women, and cowardly men. All ruled by Fortune, or Chance, or Karma – a whirligig of Time, which, as it turns, eventually brings all things ‘round. Sit back and enjoy some of the most beautiful language ever written, in one of the most charming stories ever told.”

“Clearly Classic: Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night” is partly sponsored by the City of Pasadena Cultural Affairs Commission of LACAC.

Friday and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm.

Post-show Q&A’s will be held with the cast after performances on May 25th & June 2nd.

Reservations online at www.parsonsnose.com or by calling 626-403-7667. Preview Performances are Pay What You Will. Running time: 90 minutes. Ages 12+.

Parson’s Nose Theater is located at 95 N. Marengo Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101