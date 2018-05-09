Spring Carrot Tart

My mom’s mom, Gran, was born and raised on a homested in a one-room cabin in Beresford, South Dakota, in the late 1800s. Winter was a time of ice and snow. In the month of January, the temperature would often drop below zero.

During the winter, Gran and family relied on root cellar vegetables such as rutabegas, parsnips, and carrots for sustenance. Gran often made a carrot casserole that her mom made for her. She gave the recipe to me shortly before her passing in 1982. It wasn’t a fancy dish, but it was tasty and Gran made it with love.

Gran wouldn’t have had the inspiration (or ingredients) to make this carrot tart recipe but I’m sure that if someone had made one and shared it with her and her family, she would have loved it. Why not make this tart to share with your family and friends?

Using a food processor, pulse flour, butter, and salt for 10 to 20 (max) seconds or until mixture looks like fine crumbs.

In a small bowl, whisk together yolks and water. With processor running, add yolk mixture. Stop as soon as dough starts to form (about 5 seconds). Crumble and distribute evenly in a springform pan; press into pan. Using a fork, prick dough all over. Bake for 15 minutes and remove from oven. Set aside.

Filling directions and assembly:

Place carrots, olive oil, and salt in a large plastic bag. Shake until carrots are evenly coated. Turn carrots out onto a rimmed baking sheet and roast in the oven for 15 minutes or until tender. Remove from oven. Set aside.

Stir mascarpone to soften and then spread over crust. Top with roasted carrots. Bake 8 – 10 minutes or until heated through. Cool slightly. Sprinkle with thyme leaves and drizzle with honey prior to serving.

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup butter (cut into pieces)

½ teaspoon salt

2 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons ice water

Filling Ingredients:

16 ounces baby carrots (trimmed, peeled, and halved lengthwise)

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

2/3 cup mascarpone (softened)

Fresh whole thyme leaves (for garnish)

Honey

Crust Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.