Two Shows Added Due to Popular Demand! Michael Frayn’s Noises Off

A Noise Within (ANW), the acclaimed classical repertory theatre company, is bringing back its smash hit production of MICHAEL FRAYN’s hilarious NOISES OFF from now until Saturday, May 26, 2018, reviving a critical and audience favorite for all to enjoy. Two performances on Saturday, May 26 were just added due to popular demand.

Featuring most of the original A Noise Within cast, Noises Off, directed by Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and Geoff Elliott, pays tribute to the art of theatre making itself as chaos reigns onstage and off. The production’s previous stagings won rave reviews from critics whose praise included “a superb cast hit the banana peel running and never let up”

I had no idea of what I was in for, and boy what a surprise it was when I realized what I was watching. It was like working in my old shop with all the crazy, complex people, I had working for me. First, it is a play in three acts about a company of English actors putting on the show Nothing On. Frayn’s joyfully out-of-control British farce features an under-rehearsed and over-worked cast and crew with a penchant for drama more personal than professional, readying themselves for the world premiere of a new play.

In the first act, we see the actors rehearsing on their set the night before their opening. Between the first and second acts, the set must rotate to reveal the “backstage” because the next act takes place during of one of their shows in the middle of their tour. This leads to many hilariously quiet shenanigans as the actors attempt to be quiet backstage as the performance goes on.

Then, the set must rotate again for the final act. Once again, we see the actors on their set, but it is now their last stop on the tour and the show, and the cast, are on their last legs. We can only imagine what they’re getting up to backstage, but on stage it quickly becomes first-rate chaos.

Due to this play-within-a-play structure, the actors must portray both their characters in Noises Off and their characters acting as the characters in Nothing On. This means you are hearing our American actors playing English actors playing other actors.

As the production progresses, it is hard to figure what is going to happen next. Everything seemed so spontaneous and choreographed. AND IT ALL WORKED OUT!

