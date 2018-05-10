4th of July with Sierra Group

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group, celebrates the “Fourth of July,” on Saturday June 2nd this year. Early planning in June celebrates National Trails Day as several members of our Crescenta Valley Group are volunteers with the Glendale Trails and Open Spaces Foundation. Our location will be as usual, Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta, California 91214. Our event, Brunch and Hike will start at 8:00 am with the hike led by leaders Bettie and Bobcat and watering trees along the way. Following this,brunch will be served. Everyone is welcome.,

For further information, contact Wayne Fisher at 818 353-4181.