Hit & Run Accident in Front of the Angeles National Golf Course!

*AngeleCrest

by Secret Squirrel

*AngeleCrestToday I witnessed on Foothill by the golf course a crash of a female who was high as a kite, vulgar when asked if she was OK and then took off in her car that I couldn’t believe was drivable. Played chicken with cars in all 4 lanes while being chased down by fire and LAPD.

Got on the 210 at Wheatland with her tire gone and just a rim, hit 2 cars before Maclay.  Anyone in her path was lucky today. It was a miracle she didn’t kill someone.  These are the people on the road with you, your families and friends. 

Enough of the Banners, they’re up. I guarantee she didn’t read it.

