Ask Rusty – About Social Security Benefits for Someone with Multiple Ex-spouses

Dear Rusty: If a financially well-off individual had multiple ex-spouses, could it happen that the multiple ex-spouses could each be collecting Social Security based on their own financial situation as compared to their rich ex-spouses? Thus, multiple payouts by SS? Just curious, because there are probably many people in this situation as a result of the ever-increasing number of people involved in multiple marriages that each lasted more than ten years. Signed: Curious Ex-Spouse



Dear Curious Ex-Spouse: A former spouse can only collect one SS benefit – either their own SS retirement amount, or an amount as an ex-spouse if the marriage lasted 10 years or more. And it is possible for multiple ex-spouses of a marriage to the same person to qualify for benefits from those unions, if each marriage lasted at least 10 years. But each ex-spouse can only qualify for one benefit payment – either their own earned SS benefit, or their benefit as an ex-spouse. In other words, someone with two (or more) ex-spouses might have their ex’s collecting full benefits on their record, provided that each marriage lasted at least 10 years. But an ex-spouse can only get one benefit –their own SS retirement amount or an ex-spouse amount – whichever is higher).



It’s possible, also, that an ex-spouse can collect benefits from a former spouse at the same time as a current spouse is also collecting spouse benefits on the same record. And there is no detriment to either’s amount because multiple spouses or ex-spouses are collecting on a one person’s SS record (Social Security is, after all, a means for spouses, or ex-spouses, to avoid poverty). However, an ex-spouse’s own SS retirement benefit (from their personal lifetime work record) must be less than any ex-spouse benefit they are entitled to from a former spouse. Essentially, if the “10-years-married” rule is satisfied, ex-spouses are subject to the same benefit rules as a current spouse.



You are correct that we see some cases like this these days, but each eligible ex-spouse can only get one benefit, and their ex-spouse benefit is always offset by any personal SS retirement benefit the ex-spouse may also be entitled to on their own lifetime work record.