Elementor #5582

Today, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion, introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath, proclaiming May 2024 as Mental Health Awareness Month in Los Angeles County.

“This proclamation is about placing a public spotlight on the important role mental health plays in every aspect of our lives,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger. “So many of the issues negatively impacting our communities–including violent attacks on our streets—are the products of unidentified or untreated mental illness that has festered. We must do a better job of recognizing mental health trauma and addressing it as early as possible. This proclamation is one more step towards generating community awareness so that mental health services are accessed and used to heal.”

“Los Angeles County recognizes the essential need for expanded mental health support across our communities,” said Board Chair Lindsey P. Horvath. “This May, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month, our Department of Mental Health is meeting people where they are in our neighborhoods to ensure residents are connected to available resources, support, and care. May is also an invitation to mental health clinicians to join the DMH team to urgently address the mental health needs of our communities.”

During the month of May, Los Angeles County’s Department of Mental Health (DMH) will collaborate with over 70 community-based organizations to host more than 180 events, made possible with support from the California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA).

The events are organized as part of DMH’s Take Action Los Angeles County multicultural campaign for the County’s diverse residents. DMH will also co-host a Mental Health Awareness Night with Los Angeles Dodgers during the team’s home game on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

This year’s community events include free yoga and meditation, art and music, block parties, a 5K run/walk, the Healing Bus and more. All events will focus on decreasing stigma and discrimination, increasing help-seeking behaviors, and increasing access to mental health services and resources. For a complete list of all Take Action Los Angeles County events, visit TakeActionLA.com/events.