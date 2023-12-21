The Pasadena Playhouse announces that tickets are now on sale for KATE, comedian Kate Berlant’s hit show direct from New York, from January 17 through February 11, 2024. Tickets are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101. KATE is directed by Bo Burnham.

In her widely celebrated one-woman show, revered comedian Kate Berlant explores the events of her life that have brought her to this moment. Embodying many characters in this tour de force performance, she expertly morphs before our eyes and exposes a truth she has, until now, kept hidden.

The New Yorker says “Berlant, who has a Lucille Ball-level prowess for physical comedy, plays the show’s multiple characters, as well as multiple versions of herself: the starry-eyed ingénue, the tyrannical diva, the Warholian performance artist, and, truest to life, the super-talented entertainer who has yet to find her breakout role.”