Coal Miner’s Son Dr. – Glenn Mollette
People occasionally will ask about my upbringing, family life and Appalachia roots. So, here is my song that I wrote and recorded titled Coal Miner’s Son. Maybe you can relate to some parts of the following lyrics.
Daddy slept all day, worked all night
Got home early by dawn’s daylight.
Mommy made gravy biscuits and eggs
fried apples, we had it made.
Worked in the fields, cut a little hay,
Friday morning, daddy got paid. Cows in
the fields, hogs in the lot, morning and the
evening we made a little slop.
Bought some food at Grandpa’s store, mowed
the grass and worked a little more. Church on
Sunday, midweek too, no time for boredom, plenty to do.
I’m a coal miner’s son, Daddy got the job done.
Beef and pork on the table, watched TV had no
Cable, Worked as long as we were able. Mom and Dad kept us stable.
Worked up till noon day sun. Worked another shift dug another ton.
I’m here to say it wasn’t much fun, proud to be a coal miner’s son.
Mommy friend chicken, chops and corn Started supper
early in the morn. Led our family with a loving hand,
Took us to the promised land.
Make a little money, pay all the bills, not that bad
living in the hills. Don’t you knock what the miner’s done
I’m proud to be a coal miner’s son.
I’m a coal miner’s son, Daddy got the job done, done, done, Beef and pork
on the table watched TV, had no cable, Worked as long as we were able.
Mom and Dad kept us stable.
Coal miner’s son, daddy got the job done. Buddy, I’m a coal miner’s son.
Beef and pork on the table, watched tv but had no cable, worked as long as were able. Mom and dad k3pt us stable.
I’m a coal miner’s son, daddy got the job done and I’m proud to be a coal miner’s son,
coal miner’s son.
Coal Miner’s Son © Glenn Mollette is available wherever music is streamed, downloaded and sold.