Coal Miner’s Son Dr. – Glenn Mollette

People occasionally will ask about my upbringing, family life and Appalachia roots. So, here is my song that I wrote and recorded titled Coal Miner’s Son. Maybe you can relate to some parts of the following lyrics.

Daddy slept all day, worked all night

Got home early by dawn’s daylight.

Mommy made gravy biscuits and eggs

fried apples, we had it made.

Worked in the fields, cut a little hay,

Friday morning, daddy got paid. Cows in

the fields, hogs in the lot, morning and the

evening we made a little slop.

Bought some food at Grandpa’s store, mowed

the grass and worked a little more. Church on

Sunday, midweek too, no time for boredom, plenty to do.

I’m a coal miner’s son, Daddy got the job done.

Beef and pork on the table, watched TV had no

Cable, Worked as long as we were able. Mom and Dad kept us stable.

Worked up till noon day sun. Worked another shift dug another ton.

I’m here to say it wasn’t much fun, proud to be a coal miner’s son.

Mommy friend chicken, chops and corn Started supper

early in the morn. Led our family with a loving hand,

Took us to the promised land.

Make a little money, pay all the bills, not that bad

living in the hills. Don’t you knock what the miner’s done

I’m proud to be a coal miner’s son.

I’m a coal miner’s son, Daddy got the job done, done, done, Beef and pork

on the table watched TV, had no cable, Worked as long as we were able.

Mom and Dad kept us stable.

Coal miner’s son, daddy got the job done. Buddy, I’m a coal miner’s son.

Beef and pork on the table, watched tv but had no cable, worked as long as were able. Mom and dad k3pt us stable.

I’m a coal miner’s son, daddy got the job done and I’m proud to be a coal miner’s son,

coal miner’s son.

Coal Miner’s Son © Glenn Mollette is available wherever music is streamed, downloaded and sold.