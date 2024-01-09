Queer and Latine Music Cultures Celebrated at LACO Concert

The New York-based figgis-vizueta writes magically real music through the lens of personal identities, braiding a childhood of overlapping immigrant communities and Black-founded Freedom schools – in Chocolate City (Washington, DC) – with direct Andean and Irish heritage and a deep connection to the land. The Washington Post declares, “[h]er music feels sprouted between structures, liberated from certainty and wrought from a language we’d do well to learn.” figgis-vizueta’s work explores the transformative power of group improvisation and play, working to reconcile historical aesthetics and experimental practices with trans and Indigenous futures. Recent highlights include the Carnegie Hall premiere of her string quartet concerto, Seven Sides of Fire, written for the Attacca Quartet and American Composers Orchestra, conducted by Mei-Ann Chen; performances of Coradh (bending) by the Spoleto Festival, PODIUM Festival, and Oregon Symphony; and the REDCAT premiere of her evening-length show Music for Transitions, created in collaboration with two-time Grammy Award-winning cellist Andrew Yee, praised as “thrilling” and “revolutionary” (I Care If You Listen). Her upcoming projects include Animate Earth for Kronos Quartet’s 50th Anniversary, a new Carnegie Hall-commissioned work for Ensemble Connect, continued development of Earths to Come for vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth, and a new piano concerto for Conrad Tao and the Cincinnati Symphony, conducted by Matthias Pintscher.

